Two Wandering Elephants Get Trapped In Sharda Dam

Khatima (Udhamsingh Nagar): Two wandering elephants reached Surai range and got trapped in the mire of the Sharda Dam. The villagers of the surrounding area informed the forest department which created quiet a stir in the department. However, by night the elephants were able to free them selves and went away. The excreta and footstep marks confirmed the same. It was upon this confirmation that the forest department took a sigh of relief.

Khatima forest sub division is a part of the terai east forest division, and is further divided into 3 sub ranges, Khatima. Kilpura and Surai. Whereas elephants are known to exist in Khatima and Kilpura, none have ever been spotted in Surai range. So seeing two elephants in Surai range was a matter of surprise. It was assumed that the two elephants may have been separated from their herd and wandered into Surai range. The wandering elephants got trapped in the mud and sludge created in the water body of the Sharda Sagar Dam. The local residents informed the forest department about the same. SDO Babulal, Ranger RK Maurya, Deputy Ranger Satish Rekhari along with a team of forest personnel reached the spot. The rescue operations could not be carried out immediately due to darkness. The SDO then formed two teams to start rescue operation early next day. However, sometime in the night the elephants were able to escape the sludge and went away. The excreta and foot marks seen in the morning, confirmed the same. The forest department officials then heaved a sigh of relief.