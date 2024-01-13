Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

Washington: Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
"The sailors were forward deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.
—Reuters