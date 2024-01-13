Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

Two US Navy sailors go missing off the coast of Somalia during operations. Ongoing search and rescue efforts in the US 5th Fleet area focus on recovering the forward-deployed personnel, supporting a range of critical missions.

Washington: Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

"The sailors were forward deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

—Reuters