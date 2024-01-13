    Menu
    Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

    The Hawk
    January13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Two US Navy sailors go missing off the coast of Somalia during operations. Ongoing search and rescue efforts in the US 5th Fleet area focus on recovering the forward-deployed personnel, supporting a range of critical missions.

    US Navy

    Washington: Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

    "The sailors were forward deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions," the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

    —Reuters

