Two UP Jail Warders Suspended For Assaulting Bhim Army Chief's Attackers

Saharanpur: Two warders of Saharanpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for alleged manhandling and misbehaving with the four jail inmates arrested in connection with the attack on Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad at Deoband.

The Saharanpur Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified jail personnel on the complaint of the families of the four accused Lavish, Vicky and Prashant and Vikas Kumar of Karnal, Haryana.

Director general (DG), prisons, S.N. Sabat on Friday confirmed that two jail warders Naresh Kumar Verma and Karanveer Singh had been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

He said disciplinary action had been recommended against the two warders.

Besides, the superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail had been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Another jail official said earlier the two warders were removed from their duties as soon as the jail inmates had alleged manhandling and misbehaviour from them.

The jail officials said the incident was the fallout of the attack on a deputy jailer of Deoband sub-jail as one of the four inmates Lavish was allegedly involved in while being lodged there earlier.

It may be recalled that Chandra Shekhar was shot at when he was on his way to Saharanpur in an SUV after attending a programme in Deoband on June 28. In the attack, the bullet grazed his waist and his vehicle was damaged. —IANS