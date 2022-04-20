Two unidentified men loot Rs 2 lakh from businessman in Gurugram

Gurugram: A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh in the Pataudi area by two motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants armed with a pistol. They also shot one of the businessman's employees Mohit in the leg after he tried to stop them from escaping while fleeing with the money, the Gurgaon Police said on Monday.

According to the police, businessman Ramesh Kumar Goyal, who is a resident of Pataudi town in Gurugram, owns a clothing shop in the Pataudi. While filing a police complaint, Goyal on Sunday said after shutting down his shop at 7:17 p.m. on Sunday, he placed a bag containing Rs two lakh on his scooter.

While he was closing his shop, two unidentified persons snatched his bag containing the cash and fled from the spot.

"Two of my employees Kundan and Mohit, who were also present at the spot, caught one of the accused but the other accused took out his pistol and shot Mohit in his leg and fled the spot along with Rs two lakh," Goyal told the police.

Therefore, the matter was reported to the police and Mohit was rushed to a government hospital in Pataudi where he is undergoing treatment.

"A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the two unidentified men at Pataudi police station. The investigation team is scanning the CCTV installed at the spot to identify the accused. Further probe is underway," said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police Spokesperson.

—IANS