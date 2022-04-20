Two U'khand officials suspended for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam

"Corruption and carelessness at any level will not be tolerated. Stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty in connection with the scam," Dhami said.



The probe panel found the officials to have been hand in glove with the companies involved in carrying out the fake rapid antigen tests during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.



It had recommended disciplinary action against them for being reckless and causing financial losses to the state.