Two Train Coaches Set Ablaze, Buses Torched In Delhi: Police

New Delhi: Two train coaches were set on fire and a few buses torched in east Delhi allegedly by supporters of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted in a rape case by a court in Haryana. Miscreants set on fire two coaches of the Rewa Express in the yard of Anand Vihar terminal while a few buses were torched in parts of west and east Delhi, Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told reporters here. He said additional forces have been deployed across Delhi and police were patrolling areas.

Claiming that the law and order situation was under control, Verma said that so far there has not been any gathering of supporters of the Dera chief in Delhi. "Miscreants set on fire two coaches of the Rewa Express in the yard of the Anand Vihar terminal. The coaches were partially burnt," Verma said. He also said that police has arrested three persons in connection with the arson. "We have arrested two persons from Badarpur area (south Delhi) and one person from Khayala area of the city," he said.

Verma said that additional forces have been mobilised and reserved forces have also been deployed. "Additional forces have been mobilised from the districts. We have also taken reserved forces from the central government. As a contingency measure patrolling will be on for the whole night. "There has been no gathering in Delhi so far and the law and order situation is under control," Verma added. Fire department officials said that at least seven to eight buses were set on fire by "miscreants" in different parts of Delhi post the verdict in a Panchkula court.



