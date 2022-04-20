Two tourists stuck in snow rescued in Leh

Leh: Two tourists who were stranded between Khardongla Top and North Pullu due to heavy snow accumulation were recently rescued by Leh Police and a team of the Indian Army.

According to the official release from District Police Leh-Union Territory of Ladakh dated March 29, the police received information that two tourists were stuck in between Khardongla Top and North Pullu due to huge snow accumulation ranging from three to four feet.

"On this, acting swiftly, a team of Police Station Leh headed by Station house officer (SHO) Mohd Yousuf along with a team of the Indian Army, made it to the location where the tourists were stuck. After clearing the huge accumulation of snow from various spots, the team finally succeeded in rescuing the two stuck domestic tourists," the release read.

It took three hours for the police team to rescue the tourists to a safe location. The whole rescue operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leh Rajiv Pandey.

—ANI