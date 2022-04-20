Two-time Olympian Dipankar Bhattacharjee to undergo brain surgery

New Delhi: Two-time Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with brain tumour and will be undergoing surgery in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where the surgery is slated to take place, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed on Sunday evening.

"Two-time Olympian and national champion Dipankar Bhattacharjee has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital where the surgery is slated for February 4," BAI said in a tweet.

"On behalf of Himanta Biswa Sarma, BAI and badminton fraternity we pray for his speedy recovery," it added. Sarma is the BAI president.

Born on February 1, 1972 in Assam, Bhattacharjee represented the country at many international tournaments, including 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The 49-year-old was the Indian national badminton champion thrice and a runner-up twice. At Barcelona Olympics, he reached the pre-quarters.



He retired early from the game in 2004, after playing the last Indian National Championships at Guwahati.

—IANS