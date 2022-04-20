Two-Thirds Of US Voters Don't Expect Winner On Election Night

Washington: Two-thirds or 66 per cent of the US voters do not expect the result of the November 3 election to be declared on the same night, according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Monday showed that only 20 per cent believed the winner will be declared on November 3 itself.

Also, 19 per cent said they think the election will be resolved within a week, while and 26 per cent others said it will be between two and seven days after the polls close, the poll showed.

An additional 21 per cent of voters believe the period of uncertainty will stretch past one week.

A majority of voters or 53 per cent in the Politico/Morning Consult poll said they were either very or somewhat concerned that President Donald Trump would prematurely declare victory for the election.

One-third of respondents expressed the same concerns about his rival, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden ahead of Trump nationally by a margin of 51 per cent to 43 per cent.

—IANS



