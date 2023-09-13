Two terrorists, soldier killed in encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed and one soldier died in action during a gunfight in the Narla area of J&K’s Rajouri district, officials said on Wednesday.

“In a joint operation, Indian Army and JKP monitored and tracked the movement of two terrorists since 07 September 2023,” the Army said.

“Own troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on 12 September wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night.

“Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of 13 Sep after heavy firing throughout the night.”

The Army said a large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including medicines with Pakistan markings.

“One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life,” the Army said.

—IANS