Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar: In the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, security forces engaged and killed two terrorists as they attempted to infiltrate across the LoC.

The forces were put on high alert on Monday, according to Col. Emron Musavi, a defence spokesperson based in Srinagar, based on specific information input supplied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara regarding potential infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads over the LoC towards the Machil sector.

In this rough and highly tough location, a well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid has been set up. Kupwara's SOG (Special Operations Group) and the Indian Army both set up ambushes along potential infiltration routes, he claimed.—Inputs from Agencies