Two Telangana youths hung upside down on suspicion of theft

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two youths, including a Dalit, were hung upside down and tortured on the suspicion of theft in Telangana’s Mancherial district.



The victims were not only tied upside down but a fire was also lit under them and both were thrashed.

The incident occurred on Friday in Mandamarri in Mancherial district, about 300 km from Hyderabad.



The videos of the torture surfaced on social media on Sunday.



Teja (19), who was working at a sheep farm, and his Dalit friend Kiran (30) were caught and tied upside down at the shed by the employer and his family members.



About 20 days ago, a goat and some iron rods were stolen from the shed. Employer Komurajula Ramulu and his family members suspected the involvement of Teja and his friend. They caught hold of both, brought them to the shed, tied them upside down and thrashed them. Not stopping at that they lit a fire under them to make them suffocate with smoke.



According to police, Teja was working at Raju’s sheep farm. His mother works as a sanitation worker.



Police have registered a case against Raju and his family members under the SC, ST Act and took up further investigation.

—IANS