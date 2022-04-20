Two teenagers killed in road accident in UP, CM announces compensation

Mahoba: Two class 12 students were mowed down by a truck and three others seriously injured while they were on their way to coaching classes on bicycles near Sugira village in the district on Thursday morning, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs. two lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

The accident took place around 6 am when the students were on their way to take tuition in Kulpahad township from Sugira village, SHO, Kulpahad, Anup Dubey said.

Soon after the accident, irate villages disrupted traffic demanding immediate arrest of the absconding truck driver.

The deceased students were identified as Dharmendra Sahu (17) and Kapil (18), the SHO said, adding that the injured students have been admitted to a government hospital where one of them is stated to be critical.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, SHO said.

A government spokesman in Lucknow said the chief minister expressed profound grief over the death of the students and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

—PTI