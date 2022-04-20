Two Teenagers Found Hanging In UP's Budaun

Budaun: Two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in the Ujhani area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ratiram (18) and Priti (17), they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said prima facie it seemed that the matter is related to a love affair. Both are from the same community and distant relatives, he said.

Their family members have not lodged any complaint yet but efforts are on to ascertain the reasons leading to their death, the SP added. —PTI