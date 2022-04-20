Two suspected COVID-19 patients dead in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Two suspected COVID-19 patients, admitted to the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur, died on April 14, Ashok Shukla chief medical officer Kanpur said on Thursday. The last rites of the deceased were performed under the supervision of the district administration.

The victims- one man and another woman, died while they were in the isolation ward of the hospital, the official added. The coronavirus test reports of the two are yet to come and investigation into the matter is underway, the CMO further stated.

According to the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh so far has recorded 735 COVID-19 cases out of which 51 have been cured/discharged. A total of 11 people have died due to the infection. (ANI)