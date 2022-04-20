Two smugglers arrested in Jammu; poppy, heroin seized

Jammu: Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested and poppy and heroin was seized from their possession in separate incidents in Jammu and Ramban districts on Wednesday, officials said.

On a specific input, a police team intercepted a truck on a highway at Chanderkote in Ramban district when it was on its way to Jammu from Kashmir, they said.

During a search of the vehicle, policemen found 29 kilograms of poppy in it, which was hidden in a secret compartment, the officials said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Vishal Kumar of Hoisharpur district in Punjab, and seized the vehicle and also the poppy, they said.

During preliminary questioning, the driver confessed that he along with one Aman Kumar of Hoshiarpur was carrying the consignment of the poppy from Kashmir to Punjab and on seeing the police check-post, Aman took advantage of the darkness and fled, the officials said.

A case was registered at police station Chanderkote in this regard and investigation taken up, they said.

In a separate incident, a police team rounded up a suspect, Gurmeet Lal, in Bishnah area of Jammu and during his search seized 60 grams of heroin from him, the officials said.

Lal was arrested and a case registered against him at police station Bishnah, they said.

—PTI