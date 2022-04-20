Two Sisters Molested By Four Men, Claiming To Be Cops, In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: Two sisters were allegedly molested by four unidentified men, who claimed to be police personnel, in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened under Bahjoi police station area in the district, Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Monday.

The four men kidnapped the two women, who are said to be in their 20s, from their house in a car on Saturday night and later let them off as they raised an alarm, Jaiswal said.

However, the father of the two sisters claimed on Monday that the miscreants came to his house claiming to be policemen and charged him with selling illicit liquor.

He alleged that the men took away her daughters and raped them in a jungle nearby.

The ASP said a case of molestation has been registered against the men and the two sisters have been sent for a medical examination.

An investigation is underway and statements from the two sisters will be recorded, Jaiswal said, adding that action will be taken against all those found involved in the case.

—PTI