Two shot dead in Bihar's Saran, one attacker lynched

Patna: Two persons were killed and another injured after three bike-borne assailants suddenly opened fire at a group of people in Bihar's Saran district on Monday morning, police said. One of the attackers was nabbed by villagers and badly beaten, leading to his death.

The incident occurred in Morirajpur village under Garkha police station.

Garkha SHO Krishna Kumar said that the investigation into the crime is currently underway, but did not reveal the probable cause of the incident.

According to witnesses, the three assailants came on a bike and asked for Sacchidanand Singh. When his relatives came out of the house, they opened fire at them, killing Sanjay Singh and Narendra Singh on the spot. Another person was also hit and critically injured.

The attackers also lobbed a home-made hand grenade while fleeing to create chaos, but villagers managed to catch one of them named Parsuram Rai, tied his hands and legs and brutally assaulted him before handing him over to police.

Two more hand grenades, a country-made pistol and some cartridges were found on him.

Villagers also made the video of a brief interrogation of Rai, who claimed that he was not the one who initiated firing.

Local police took Rai to hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries.

The villagers were also angry over insensitive attitude of local police and health officials after a video showing the bodies of Sanjay Singh and Narendra Singh being piled on one stretcher went viral.

A large police contingent was camping at the village to maintain calm.

—IANS