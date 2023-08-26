Two school boys stabbed in Delhi, accused thrashed by public

New Delhi: Two schoolboys were allegedly stabbed by a 23-year-old man with a mental disability in Delhi, according to a police official on Saturday.

The injured students identified as Chaman received injuries on the left shoulder and back while Rajesh received multiple injuries on his head, face and hand.

A call was made to the police control room saying that two boys had been stabbed at Ramdev Chowk, so a police team rushed to the scene.

When they arrived, they discovered that the injured had already been sent to SRCH hospital.

“Medico-legal reports (MLCs) of both injured have been prepared. Chaman and Rajesh are students of SKV School in the area,” said a senior police official, adding that they are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The accused identified as Vinay has been beaten by the public. So far, as per initial investigation, there is no specific reason for the quarrel. Legal action is being taken as per MLC and statements,” the official added.—Inputs from Agencies