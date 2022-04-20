Two railway men tapped by Pakistan spies for defence info questioned

New Delhi: Expanding its probe into the Pakistan espionage ring, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday questioned two railway employees, who had met the two Pakistan High Commission officials later caught for spying and expelled from India.

Special Cell sources said that it grilled two railway men, who had met the Pakistan High Commission staffers, who were pretending to be Indians, outside the Northern Railway headquarters at Baroda House.

A source further disclosed that Abid Hussain, posed as Gautam, brother of a media person, to establish contact with the two railway employees and tried to get the details of the movement of the Indian Army through the railways.

The source said that Hussain, to gain confidence of the railways employees, pretended that he needed information about rail movements for his brother who was supposedly doing a story on the Indian Railways and that he was also willing to pay.

The spies also asked them where the coaches for armed forces are provided in trains and how to get a job in railways, the source added.

However, the railway men, feeling suspicious, didn't reveal any information to them.



On Sunday, intelligence agencies caught Hussain and Mohammad Tahir for spying on the Indian Army.

The duo used to meet Indian defence personnel as "businessmen" to get information for decoy news reporters. Both were declared persona non grata and have been expelled from India.

—IANS