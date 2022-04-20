Two Policemen Suspended In UP

Banda: Two policemen, including a constable posted earlier in Kabrai police station of Mahoba where a stone trader was shot dead, were suspended on Friday, police said. Fatehganj Police Station SHO Radhey Babu and constable Arun Yadav have been placed under suspension, SP Siddharth Shankar Meena said.



Yadav, who was earlier posted in Kabrai police station, was transferred to Banda and he joined on September 7. But he remained absent from duty against the rules, the SP said, adding that action was taken against the SHO for not taking prompt action against Yadav .

A circle officer-level official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the constable was on the radar of the SIT looking into killing of stone trader Indrakant Tripathi in mysterious circumstances. The SIT came to know about about him during the ongoing investigations. Some 10 to 12 dumpers belonging to the constable were being used in stone crushing work there , the SIT was told, the CO said.

Mahoba-based Tripathi, was shot dead days after accusing the district's suspended SP Manilal Patidar of demanding bribe to allow the transportation of ballast. Tripathi, had been shot at and injured critically by unidentified assailants , days after he had levelled allegations of corruption against the then Mahoba's Police Superintendent and uploaded a video on the social media in this regard.

According to the brother of the deceased trader, the video was uploaded on the social media on September 7 and after a few hours on September 8, Tripathi was found in his car with a bullet injury.

On September 9, Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar.

Ballast transporters had accused the then SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material. —PTI