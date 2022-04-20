Two policemen killed in Kabul improvised bomb explosion

Kabul: Two police officers were killed and another wounded after an improvised bomb tore apart a police van in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, the capital police confirmed. The incident happened when a police ranger-type van was blown up by a sticky Improvised Explosive Device (IED), killing two police officers and injuring another in Khair Khana neighbourhood at about 6:30 am local time, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters. The vehicle was damaged by the explosion. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Over the past years, the capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by a series of terrorist attacks by the Taliban terrorists and terrorists of Islamic State (IS). On Tuesday, two Afghan National Army soldiers aboard an army van were shot dead in Bagrami, a locality in Police District 8 of the city, local TV channel Tolo News TV reported.

—ANI