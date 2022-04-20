Two Policemen Injured In Gun Battle In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two policemen were injured here early on Wednesday in a gun fight with criminals after which one of them was arrested.

Police said the arrested criminal along with an accomplice was travelling on a motorcycle near Hindon river in Rajnagar Extension when they were stopped and asked to show documents related to the two-wheeler. The criminals immediately opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, one of the criminals, later identified as Harendra, sustained a bullet injury on his leg, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. The criminals continued firing, injuring two policemen, Sub-Inspector Saurabh Shukla and Constable Arun Kumar. They were rushed to Kailash Hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.

Harendra, a resident of Muradnagar, identified his accomplice who escaped as Shiva. Police said 29 criminal cases were registered against Harendra in Ghaziabad and Noida. A pistol was seized from him. "The police have done a commendable job," said Tomar.