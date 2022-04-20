Two planes evacuated on arrival at Seattle-Tacoma airport

Seatac: Two planes were evacuated on arrival at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to what a spokesman called a "security concern." Airport spokesman Perry Cooper said a JetBlue flight from Long Beach, California, and a regional SkyWest jet from Phoenix were involved. The flights arrived yesterday afternoon. Cooper said that out of caution, passengers were bused to their gates. He said the matter was under investigation and did not have further details. Additionally, a Delta Air Lines spokesman said a flight from Los Angeles to Orlando was diverted to Dallas on Sunday afternoon due to "a security concern." It was unclear if any of threats were connected. The Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately respond to messages. Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles, said online threats targeted the JetBlue and Delta flights. She said there was no actual threat to the aircraft despite the threatening statements, and that as part of the investigation agents will determine whether the threats were related. The evacuations come a day after bomb threats targeted two jets bound for Atlanta, prompting F-16 fighter jets to escort the planes. PTI