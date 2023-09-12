Two people shot in Bihar during morning walk

Patna: Two people were shot at while they were out for their morning walk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Nageshwar Asthan road near Pupri Bazar at around 6 a.m.

The victims, Dipak Kumar and Laxmi Shah, were shot by two unidentified bike-borne assailants

After hearing the gunshot sounds, local residents rushed the two to the Primary Health Center in Pupri where doctors gave them first aid and referred to Sitamarhi Sadar hospital for better treatment.

The local police are waiting for the victims to gather consciousness to take their statements about the incident.

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

—IANS