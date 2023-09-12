    Menu
    States & UTs

    Two people shot in Bihar during morning walk

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Patna: Two people were shot at while they were out for their morning walk in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Nageshwar Asthan road near Pupri Bazar at around 6 a.m.

    The victims, Dipak Kumar and Laxmi Shah, were shot by two unidentified bike-borne assailants

    After hearing the gunshot sounds, local residents rushed the two to the Primary Health Center in Pupri where doctors gave them first aid and referred to Sitamarhi Sadar hospital for better treatment.

    The local police are waiting for the victims to gather consciousness to take their statements about the incident.

    The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Shooting Incident Bihar News Sitamarhi District Victims Crime Investigation Local Residents Health Center Police Probe
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in