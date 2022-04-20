Two People Killed, Six Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

Dehradun: Two people died and six more were injured on Friday when their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The accident took place near Jethani village in Kanda block of Bageshwar in the early hours of the day, Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra said. The injured were undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Kanda, he said. The vehicle was carrying Choliya dancers, who were returning home after participating in a marriage ceremony in Sangar village, the official said. —PTI