Two people dead, as many injured in Barmer road accident

Jaipur: Two people died and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.





The accident took place near Rajbera village, Sheo SHO Hansaram said.





The deceased were identified as car driver Jeer Bhai (44) and Varsha (42).





The official said the driver of the car died on the spot, while the woman succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.





The occupants of the car were from Gujarat who were going to visit Ramdevra, the SHO said, adding that a case was registered against the bus driver.





He said the injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Barmer.





The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination, and the bus driver was arrested, the official added.—PTI