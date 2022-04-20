Two Peddlers Held, Narcotic Substance Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized By UP STF

Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 7.50 quintals of 'doda,' a narcotic substance from their possession from Jharkhand, STF said on Wednesday.

The cost of the said narcotic substance is estimated to be 75 lakh rupees.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vishal Vikram Singh here said that two members of a gang involved in peddling narcotic substance at an inter-state were arrested along with 7.50 quintals of the narcotic substance from Jharkhand.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bharat Singh, a resident of the Bhuta area in Bareilly and Naseeruddin, a resident of the Palamu district in Jharkhand. Apart from the narcotic substance, one DCM, 11,400 rupees cash and several other items were recovered from the possession of the accused. UNI