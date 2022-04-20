Two Passers-By Killed In Firing In UP

Shahjahanpur: Two passers-by were killed while another injured during gun firing over a trivial matter in the Sadar Bazar area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, Sonu Gupta, Manoj Gupta and Ankur Gupta, residents of Khirni Baag in the Tilak Park area of Sadar Bazar had an argument with a newly-opened restaurant's owner over some matter at around 2130 hrs on Friday night.

Sonu fired with a double barrel licenced gun under the influence of alcohol. Two passers-by, Gyandev (35), a resident of Jamalpur in the Roja area and Rizwan (32), a resident of Khirni Bagh, were killed in this incident while another Shanu was injured, who has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and arrested all the three accused, while also recovering the gun.

Sadar Bazar police station Inspector in-charge Kiranpal Singh said that the gun's license is in the name of one Sanjeev Gupta and he is absconding.

Police have launched a search for Sanjeev. UNI