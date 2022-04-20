Two Passengers Found Positive For Coronavirus At Jollygrant Airport

Dehradun (The Hawk): Two passengers that had reached the Jollygrant Airport through the medium of flight were found positive for Coronavirus. Both have been admitted at the AIIMS Rishikesh. On 16 July, 3 armymen that had reached the Jollygrant Airport had also tested positive for Coronavirus. Doiwala Hospital Superintendent KS Bhandari said that these include one armyman from Dudhli and 2 from Dehradun. The amryman from Dudhli has been admitted at the Doon Hospital and his family members have been put in home quarantine. The hotel where the armymen had stayed has been sealed as a precaution. Meanwhile Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for proper disaster management measures in the state in view of the monsoons. He has told the Chief Minister that all sort of assistance would be given to the state. The CM told the Prime Minister that the situation related to COVID-19 and disaster management is being monitored continuously. On Sunday 48 more persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Dehradun which include 10 army jawans. The wife and son of a shopkeeper of fish market also tested positive for Coronavirus. 6 employees of a factory in Selaqui also tested positive fro Coronavirus. News cases have emerged from Gandhi Gram, PWD Colony, Majra, Vani Vihar, GMS road, Jakhan and Tapovan Colony.