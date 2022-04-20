Two Officials Of UP CM Secretariat Sacked For Leaking Information

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday removed two officials, including his own personal secretary from the CM's secretariat, after letter from former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav suggesting a formula to circumvent law and save his bungalow, was leaked through social media.

The axe fell on Pitambar Yadav, one of the personal secretaries of Chief Minister and Shishu Pal, a personal secretary in the office of SP Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

A senior official said here on Friday that both the persons have been removed from the CM's secretariat with immediate effect.

Sources say that Pitambar had also worked during Mr Yadav's time. With the change of government he was able to save his post. It is alleged that he used to leak important decisions and information to a senior opposition leader who used to tweet on that issue. When the order was released, a day after impression went around the government had reacted after that leader's tweet.

"The fresh case is the visit of Chief Minister to Sitapur where stray dogs have killed children. When this programme was being chalked out, the details were passed on to that leader who tweeted to say CM was apathetic to children's issue. When CM went to Sitapur a day later, that leader tweeted again to say that CM had reacted to his tweet," the source said.

The whole game was exposed when the one page letter of Mulayam Singh, where he had suggested a formula to save Bungalows 4 and 5 Vikramditya Marg belonging to Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav respectively and a day after Mr Mulayam met Mr Adityanath on May 16 the letter was taking rounds on the social media. "It did not take long to identify the culprits and both of them have been removed," the official said.

Government has already issued notices to all the six former Chief Ministers to vacate the government bungalows within 15 days. UNI