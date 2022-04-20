Two officers suspended in Kanpur kidnap-murder case

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended IPS officer Aparna Gupta and then then Deputy SP Manoj Gupta for their questionable role in the kidnapping and subsequent murder of a lab technician, Sanjeet Yadav.

SHO Barra police station Ranjit Rai and chowki in-charge Rajesh Kumar were suspended earlier for alleged dereliction of duty.

The government has asked senior IPS officer B.P. Jogdand to probe the case in which Sanjeet was kidnapped on June 22 and his family was asked by the police to pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakh on July 13.

On Thursday, the police arrested five persons in the case and the accused said that Sanjeet had been murdered on June 26/27 and his body was thrown in the Pandu river.

The family alleged that the police did not carry out investigations in a proper manner.

—IANS