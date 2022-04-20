Two NSA detainees in MP test positive for corona

Bhopal: Two NSA detainees shifted from Indore Central jail to Satna were found to be infected with coronavirus. They brought Satna on the state COVID-19 map.

Satna Collector Ajay Katesaria said the duo was moved to the town three days ago and would now be referred to Rewa medical college. They were detained in Indore for attacking the healthcare staff last week.

Katesaria said all persons who were in contact with these prisoners while reaching Satna have been segregated. The district administration was seized of the matter.

40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Satna districts taking the overall tally to 572 In Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Two deaths were reported from Bhopal and Indore on Sunday taking the toll to 44 in the state.

Indore reported 25, Bhopal eight, Hoshangabad five and Satna reported two cases till Sunday night. Indore's tally stood at 306 while the total in the state capital touched 139. Hoshangabad has so far reported 15 cases overall.

Officials said 16 coronavirus cases were there in Ujjain, 14 each in Morena, Khargone and Barwani, 13 in Vidisha, nine in Jabalpur, six each in Gwalior and Khandwa, four in Dewas. There are two each in Chhindwara, Sheopur and Shivpuri and one each in Betul, Raisen, Dhar, Sagar, Shajapur, Mandsaur and Ratlam.

The dead include 32 from Indore, five from Ujjain, three Bhopal, two Khargone and one each in Dewas and Chhindwara.

With the death of 44 and recovery of 41 patients, 488 active infected patients are left in the state, out of which 474 patients are stable, while 14 were critical.