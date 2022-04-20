Two MP Boys End Life, One Suspected To Be 'Blue Whale' Victim

Datia: Two teenaged boys committed suicide by hanging themselves in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. One of the two is suspected to have fallen prey to the infamous Blue Whale game, they said.

Kotwali Police Station Incharge Ajay Bhargav told IANS that Sagar (17), son of Mahesh Giri of Mudian Ka Kuan area, ended his life by hanging himself on Friday.

"As there are injury marks on his arm, we suspect it to be a case of death due to Blue Whale game. He was probably trying to finish the task of the game and we are investigating on this very line," Bhargav said.

In the same police station limits, Class XI student Shiv Dangi also hanged himself. The initial probe suggests he ended his life over some monetary dispute, according to the police officer.

Some time back, a student Satvik Pandey had committed suicide in Damoh district of the state to complete the Blue Whale game task. Before that, two girls of Agra in Uttar Pradesh had landed in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh as per their assigned task. But later they realised their mistake and returned home.

--IANS