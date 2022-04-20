Two More Training Centers Will Be Opened To Recover Shortage Of Policemen In State: UP DGP

Mathura: Reiterating that law and order situation was improving in state, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh here on Friday said that two more training centers will be opened to recover shortage of policemen.

Addressing the media here, Mr Singh said that one training station will be opened in Sultanpur while other in Jalaun and both of them will be inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mr Singh said that there is shortage of 28,000 policemen in state and these training centers will help to meet out the shortage swiftly. He said that about 95,000 policemen were getting training in several training centers across the state presently.

UP DGP said that cyber crime has emerged as the biggest challenge in current scenario and for that cyber police stations will be opened in Lucknow and Noida with a 'state of art' lab in Lucknow. He said that this lab will dispense over 4,000 pending cases of cyber crime, swiftly.

Premier institutes like Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani and Indiana University were helping police department to train better officers who can deal in any situation in this field, he pointed out.

Lauding Special Task Force, Mr Singh said that STF has made ideal atmosphere for examination by curbing corruption and arresting cheating mafias and solver gangs. He said that STF jawans got training under Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force and now they will get training from Armed Forces also. In a reply to a question about availability of senior police officers, Mr Singh said that officers should respond as soon as possible and situation would be improved. He also inaugurated advanced barrack for 200 jawans here. UNI