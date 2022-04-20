Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal; tally 69

Shimla: Two new COVID1-9 cases were detected in Himachal Pradesh, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 69.

The new patients — a 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter — have tested positive for coronavirus in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district.

The duo was in home quarantine.

The woman's husband would also be tested, while her two-and-a-half-year old son tested negative.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that with one lakh people returning to Himachal Pradesh from across the country, the number of active COVID-19 cases has spiked in the state.

–IANS