Two More SP RS Members Likely To Join BJP

Lucknow: Two more Rajya Sabha members of the Samajwadi party were set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, sources said on Saturday.

According to them, Chaudhary Sukhram Singh Yadav from Kanpur and Vishambhar Prasad Nishad from Banda were said to be unhappy with the present leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and would be jumping the ship for greener pastures.

They had several meetings with senior BJP leaders in Delhi, the sources further said.

Having them from the dominant OBCs community would help the party to consolidate its support among the electorally significant community, besides beneficial for the saffron party in view of the by-elections to 13 Assembly seats and the 2022 UP assembly elections, the sources stated.

The BJP was on a very strong wicket when it comes to getting Rajya Sabha members nominated from the state. With its present strength in the state, the party is certain to win at least 10, if not 11 seats of the total 12 seats, which are going to fall vacant in 2022.

On the other hand, this would be a major blow to the Samajwadi Party, which has witnessed mass exodus of its leaders in the state. The party, which had 14 Rajya Sabha MPs, saw its numbers decreasing with the defection of Amar Singh. The next one to desert the Samajwadi camp was Neeraj Shekhar, son of Late Prime Minister Chandrashekhar. Among those who followed suit were Gurjar leader Surinder Singh Nagar and the national treasurer of the party, Sanjay Seth.

The Samajwadi Party is now left with only 10 Rajya Sabha members and the resignation of two more would further decrease its strength to just eight. As a matter of fact, all within the Samajwadi Party know that with its depleted strength, the party will manage to send only one candidate to the Upper House in 2022. The SP leaders who lost Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and would be keen on a Rajya Sabha berth, would be Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, and cousins, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav.

Meanwhile, the former Samajwadi Party MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Singh Nagar, who had quit the party on August 5 and August 2 respectively, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The two leaders, who had also recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha, joined the party in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav at Delhi. Mr Yadav and Mr Nishad were elected to the Upper House of the Parliament on July 5, 2016 and their terms end on July 4, 2022. UNI