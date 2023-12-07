    Menu
    Two more soldiers killed in Gaza, death toll 86: IDF

    Pankaj Sharma
    December7/ 2023
    IDF Confirms Loss of Two Soldiers, Heightening Toll Amid Ongoing Conflict with Hamas in Gaza Strip.

    Staff Sgt. Amit Bonzel, left, and Staff Sgt.Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, right, both 22, were killed in action during fighting in Gaza.

    Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said two more soldiers have been killed in its fight against Hamas in Gaza strip.

    With the fresh fatalities, the death toll of IDF soldiers killed since the ground invasion of Gaza on October 27 has risen to 86.

    The deceased soldiers have been identified as Staff Sgt Amit Bonzel (22) of the reconnaissance unit of the Paratroopers Brigade and Staff Sergt Alemnew Emmanuel Feleke( 22) of the elite commando brigade of IDF, Duvdevan unit.

    Bonzel was killed in action on Wednesday. Emmanuel Feleke, who was injured seriously during fight in South Gaza on December 5, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

    The IDF also said that two more soldiers are seriously injured in the fight.

    —IANS

