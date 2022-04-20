Two More Pythons Rescued In Agra

Agra: After last week's capture of two pythons, two more pythons were caught from a farmland in Kukthala village in Agra district and have been released back in the wild, officials said on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and a team of Wildlife SOS rescued the pythons, which were found to be in good health.

On sighting an eight-foot-long and a five-foot-long pythons, the villagers contacted Wildlife SOS' Rapid Response Unit in Agra.

The village, located on the fringes of a forested area, often reports such sightings.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said: "Our task is to make people understand that their apprehensions about reptiles are ill founded and promote compassion and kindness towards the plight of these misunderstood beings. "Indian Rock Pythons are found across India and face extreme threat due to prevalent misunderstanding and ignorance among the public." Baiju Raj M.V., Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said: "The eight-foot python weighs some 14 kg and the five-foot one about 7 kg." --IANS