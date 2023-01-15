Two more hotels tilt toward each other in Joshimath, cracks widen at various spots.

Dehradun/ Joshimath: As of Sunday, the land subsidence in Joshimath had caused two additional hotels to lean dangerously towards one other, and bigger cracks had appeared near the Auli ropeway and in other areas.

According to a bulletin sent by the Disaster Management Authority, the total number of houses with cracks has climbed to 826, of which 165 are in the "unsafe zone." So far 233 families have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

The Malari Inn and the Mount View hotels, both of which were nearby, were demolished because they were declared unsafe. Approximately one hundred metres away, two other hotels, Snow Crest and Comet, have begun leaning dangerously toward each other and have been evacuated as a safety precaution.—Inputs from Agencies