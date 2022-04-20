Two More Covid Deaths As Uttarakhand Battles Sluggish Vaccine Rollout & New Surge





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99,990 on Monday as 109 (Unbelievable, it's 'holi-day' figure) fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 95,065 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,724. The state's toll rose to 1,711 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,490. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 40. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further plummeted to 95.07 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 57 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar followed with a matching 40. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Nainital, 3 Uttarkashi, 1 each in Almora, Pauri Garhwal and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar.