Two More Arrested In Kidney Transplant Racket Case: Police

Dehradun: Two more persons were arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket busted at a charitable hospital in Dehradun district in September, the police said today.

A doctor couple — Dr Sanjay Das and Dr Sushma — were arrested late last evening from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti said.

They were on the run ever since the racket was unearthed on September 11, she added.

A court here has sent the two to a 14-day judicial custody.

Both the accused, natives of Bihar, used to work as anaesthetists at the Gangotri hospital, from where the racket was being operated, the SSP said.

The latest arrests take the number of persons held in connection with the case to 14. Twelve persons, including the kingpin of the racket, Amit, were arrested earlier, Doiwala Station House Officer (SHO) Om Vir Singh Rawat said.