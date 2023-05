Panaji: On Sunday, two people were swept out to sea at Keri beach in Goa, while the same number were rescued.

Four people from two families were involved in the incident, all of whom were taking selfies at night.

Eyewitnesses told the Drishti Marine spokesman that a group of twenty to twenty-two people were heading from Keri beach to Arambol Lake when four of them retreated towards the rocky area to shoot selfies.—Inputs from Agencies