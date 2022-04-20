Two Minor Girls From Delhi Raped, Found In Uttarakhand Hotel

New Delhi: Two minor girls, who had run away from their residence in Anand Vihar area around 11 days ago and found from a hotel in Uttarakhand�s Haldwani district, were allegedly raped by two youths, police said on Thursday. The sisters, aged 15 and 17, live with their maternal uncle�s family in Anand Vihar. They moved there after their father passed away around two years ago and their mother got remarried. On June 12, they fled from their uncle�s residence, following which a missing complaint was registered, police said. During their search, the mobile number of one of them was traced to Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. A team was sent there and the girls were found in a hotel with the youths, who are brothers, whom they accused of raping them. Police said the girls had boarded a bus on June 12 night in which they met the brother duo, aged 24 and 27, and they befriended each other. Delhi, rape of 8-yr-old: 'My brother is innocent and a minor, he is not the man seen on camera'Mizoram sisters� �rape', murder: Police search for 18-year-old suspectMan held for �raping� two daughtersBody of younger Shamli sister found Body of younger Shamli sister found Body of 16-year-old girl found, her younger sister still missingDelhi, rape of 8-yr-old: 'My brother is innocent and a minor, he is not the man seen on camera'Mizoram sisters� �rape', murder: Police search for 18-year-old suspectMan held for �raping� two daughtersBody of younger Shamli sister found Body of younger Shamli sister found Body of 16-year-old girl found, her younger sister still missingDelhi, rape of 8-yr-old: 'My brother is innocent and a minor, he is not the man seen on camera'Mizoram sisters� �rape', murder: Police search for 18-year-old suspectMan held for �raping� two daughtersBody of younger Shamli sister found Body of younger Shamli sister found Body of 16-year-old girl found, her younger sister still missing The accused introduced themselves as entrepreneurs in the field of event management and promised them jobs. They convinced the minors to accompany them to Nainital, where they forced themselves on the sisters, police said. They returned to Haldwani after around six days, where they booked a hotel. One of the girls switched on her mobile phone there and the number was traced by the police, a senior official said. The accused, natives of Bareily in UP, have been booked on charges of rape and relevant sections of POCSO Act, a senior police official said.