Two Million To Appear For Police Recruitment In UP

Lucknow: Around two million youth are appearing for 49,568 posts of police constable, being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Sunday and Monday.

UP police has made elaborate security arrangements for transparent examinations and even the Special Task Force (STF) have been engaged, to oversee the process.

Official sources here on Sunday said that the examination is being held in the offline mode at 720 centers in 35 districts of the state.

In Lucknow, over one lakh aspirants would appear in 62 centers for the examination, to be held in two sessions -- first from 1000 hrs to 1200 hrs and second from 1400 to 1600 hrs.

In Varanasi, there are 53 centers, where about 80,000 students would appear.

Meanwhile in Lucknow, state DGP O P Singh himself went to an examination center in Gomti Nagar area on Sunday morning, to check the arrangements during the examination.

The written test in the examinations would contain questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, I.Q and Reasoning Ability. The exam is being conducted for total 300 marks.

The result of the written test is likely to be declared in March. The result will be released as a PDF file, containing roll number of candidates, selected to appear for the next stage of recruitment process. Candidates qualifying the offline test will be called for Document Verification (DV). On the basis of marks secured in the written test subject to furnishing valid document during DV, the candidates will be called to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

UP Police Constable exam is being conducted to recruit candidates under the Reserved Citizen Police and the Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. The Board had announced 49,568 vacancies, of which 31360 are for Reserved Citizen Police, while 18208 vacancies are for Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary. UNI