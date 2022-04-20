Two militants killed in J&K

Srinagar: Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were killed on Thursday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

Police said the militants were killed in an operation by the security forces in Gopalpora village in Kulgam district.



"Two weapons have been recovered from the slain militants," a police officer said.



"One of the slain militants was involved in the murder of five policemen and two bank guards in Pombai village in Kulgam district on May 1," the police officer added.

