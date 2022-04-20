Two militants killed after attack on Jammu army camp

Jammu: (IANS) Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured in a gunfight on Tuesday after heavily armed suicide attackers stormed into an army camp in a garrison town near here, officials said.





A police officer said the group of an unknown number of militants entered the field regiment camp of the army around 5.30 a.m. in Nagrota, some 20 km from here.





"After entering the camp, the militants fired at the Officers Mess inside the camp," the officer told IANS.





He said the heavy exchange of fire started between the soldiers and the militants.





"Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured. Other militants are still firing inside the camp."





The camp is situated close to the headquarters of the Indian Army's 16 Corps -- a massive military formation that acts as a nerve centre to fight militancy and defend the borders in the Jammu region.





The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which runs through Nagrota, has been closed as the security forces cordoned off the area.





In another incident, a group of militants attacked a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Ramgarh sector after they sneaked in from Pakistan through the International Border in Jammu, officials said.





"The militants have been surrounded at the BSF camp and the encounter is going on. A BSF trooper has been injured," another police officer told IANS.





--IANS