Two Migrant Workers Die On Way To Home In UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: Two migrant workers, who were returning from Mumbai after the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, died on the way to their home in separate areas, official sources said on Tuesday.



According to sources here, Kamlesh Yadav (43), resident of the Mahmadpur village in the Sikrara area of Jaunpur, was a driver in Mumbai since many years. As one of his relatives was setting out for Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai with other passengers in his truck, Kamlesh also joined them along with his 17-year-old son. The truck reached Kanpur rural on May 17 where Kamlesh had a watermelon following which he suddenly felt uneasiness and fever. He succumbed within a few minutes. In a panic, other people who were sitting in the truck fled after alighting the vehicle.

After the police there refused to carry out a probe, other relatives and his son reached the Sikrara police station along with the body on Monday morning. The family members told the cops that Kamlesh had been a patient of asthma, following which the body was sent for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, Arvind Dubey aka Guddu (45), a resident of the Basapur village in the Nevadhiya area of the district, worked as a labourer in Mumbai's Colaba. As work stopped due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Arvind set out for his home along with other relatives in a truck on Saturday.

Arvind stopped the truck to have water in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on May 17 when he suddenly fell unconscious. People present on the spot rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance where the doctors declared him brought dead. UNI



