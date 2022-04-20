Two Men Shot Dead in North Delhi's Burari

New Delhi: Two men were gunned down by at least three accused in north Delhi's Burari area on Wednesday evening. The two men, identified as Anuj and Anand, both in their late twenties, were rushed to the hospital but were declared brought dead.

According to sources, the two men were murdered after a scuffle in C Block of Mukundpur in Burari. The police have identified the accused and multiple teams have been formed to arrest them.

"The incident happened in the evening when the two men were gunned down following a fight. We have identified the accused and raids are underway to arrest them," said a senior police officer.

—IANS