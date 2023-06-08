Two Men Held For Trying To Abduct Minor In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Gopeshwar: Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to abduct a minor girl in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, police said.

This comes close on the heels of an abduction bid on a minor girl by two men in Purola town in Uttarkashi district.

Gulzar Malik and Aslam, residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Wednesday from near Rano village in Gauchar town of Chamoli, Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said.

A case was registered on Tuesday when it was informed that two men had come to a hotel in Gauchar with a minor girl, he said.

As locals intervened, the two men fled fearing trouble, Dobhal said.

They were arrested from near Rano village, he added, adding their antecedents are being examined. The police official appealed to people not to pay attention to misleading posts on social media and maintain peace. Security was stepped up in Purola on Wednesday as communal tension prevailed in the town, days after an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl.

The alleged bid to abduct the Hindu girl on May 26 by two men, including a Muslim, was foiled by local people. After this, threatening posters appeared on the shops owned by members of the minority community asking them to leave Purola. A platoon of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed in the town as a preventive measure, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said. —PTI